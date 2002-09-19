FCC eyes Univision channel switch

The Federal Communications Commission is expediting review of Univision Communications Inc.'s

request to substitute an allotment at channel 52 Blanco, Texas, for its channel

17.

The FCC is proposing to allow the switch even though channel 17 does not

offer sufficient spacing from land-mobile frequencies in the market to guarantee

standard interference protections.

Consequently, Univision must accept interference from current and future land-mobile base stations and agree not to cause interference to land-mobile users in

the Houston market.

The Mexican government must also agree to the allotment.

Comments on the switch are due Nov. 12; replies Nov. 27.

Because channel 52 was auctioned after the allocation for digital

frequencies, the Blanco station did not receive a paired allotment for digital

operation.