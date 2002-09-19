FCC eyes Univision channel switch
The Federal Communications Commission is expediting review of Univision Communications Inc.'s
request to substitute an allotment at channel 52 Blanco, Texas, for its channel
17.
The FCC is proposing to allow the switch even though channel 17 does not
offer sufficient spacing from land-mobile frequencies in the market to guarantee
standard interference protections.
Consequently, Univision must accept interference from current and future land-mobile base stations and agree not to cause interference to land-mobile users in
the Houston market.
The Mexican government must also agree to the allotment.
Comments on the switch are due Nov. 12; replies Nov. 27.
Because channel 52 was auctioned after the allocation for digital
frequencies, the Blanco station did not receive a paired allotment for digital
operation.
