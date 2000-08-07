FCC eyes impact of ownership changes
The FCC wants to know how changes in broadcast and cable ownership rules have affected the competitive landscape for local TV markets, the agency said last week. The answers will be used in the agency's seventh annual status report on video competition. The agency also is asking stations, cable systems and DBS providers to identify their local competitors, point out any barriers to entry, evaluate the amount of horizontal and vertical concentration, name the most significant market developments in the past year, and project future market developments.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.