FCC eyes Comcast's WOW factor

Comcast Corp.'s attempts to prevent subscribers from bolting to competing

overbuilders and satellite providers are being investigated by the Federal

Communications Commission.

WideOpenWest LLC, an overbuilder competing against Comcast in Detroit,

alleged that Comcast is violating customer-service rules by offering price

discounts to subscribers who threaten to drop Comcast service for a competing

provider.

WOW said the tactic is illegal because rates and promotions must

be publicized.

WOW and other overbuilders unsuccessfully tried to make that

complaint and others an issue during the FCC's review of Comcast's merger with

AT&T Broadband.

In its order approving the deal, the FCC said it would handle the complaints

separately and indicated that they are being taken seriously. "The applicants may

well have engaged in questionable marketing tactics and targeted discounts

designed to eliminate competition," the commission wrote.

Separately, the FCC in August asked Comcast to answer a series of questions

about its marketing in Warren, Mich., where it competes directly with WOW.

The Department of Justice is also examining cable-marketing practices, and it revealed in September

that it was investigating an unnamed incumbent.