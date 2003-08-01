FCC eyes 70/70

AOL Time Warner Inc. and other vertically integrated cable companies could face new

battles over their ability to own both programming and cable systems or over

other restrictions floated by opponents of media concentration.

The Federal Communications Commission raised the prospect quietly in last

week's inquiry into video-programming competition.

For its 2003 report, the commission wants to know if cable subscribership has

passed the "70/70 trigger" that empowers the FCC to impose "any additional rules

necessary to promote diversity of information sources."

The Communications Act gives the FCC that power when 70% of U.S. homes are

passed by cable systems offering at least 36 channels and 70% of those homes

subscribe.

"There's plenty of room for mischief here," Washington cable attorney

Frank Lloyd said. The trigger had not been met in 2000 -- the last time the FCC weighed

in on the 70/70 test.

Data culled from the 2002 competition report found that nearly 98% of homes were

passed by cable but only 67% of them had subscribed.

The FCC is also trying to resolve disputes over the calculation of homes

passed, which, depending on how it is resolved, conceivably could trip the 70/70

trigger.