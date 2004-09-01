FCC Extends Violence Inquiry Deadline
The FCC Wednesday added an extra month to the deadline for comments on its inquiry into the impact of violent TV programming on kids. Industry groups and children's advocates both sought more time.
Critics of TV violence including Children Now, American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics said an extension would enable them to include new data from a Kaiser Family Foundation that will be ready at the end of September.
Advertising industry groups said they needed more time because there are a number of open proceedings at the commission affecting advertisers and the deadline was preventing them from compiling a complete record on the violence inquiry.
The new comment deadline is Oct. 15; replies are due Nov. 15.
