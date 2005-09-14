FCC Extends Retrans Election in Gulf Coast

The FCC has given some TV stations six more weeks to decide whether they want to opt for mandatory cable carriage (must-carry) or elect to try to negotiate that carriage.

Stations have until Oct. 1, 2005, to decide, but due to Hurricane Katrina, the commission has extended that deadline until Nov. 15 for stations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Mobile-Pensacola, Hattiesburg-Laurel, and Biloxi-Gulfport.



Nonetheless, the Jan. 1 deadline for cable or satellite operators to begin carraige of stations in the affected designated market areas has not been extended.