FCC Extends Online Deadline

Broadcast and cable operators will get more time to revamp their Web/TV synergy when it comes to children's shows.

The FCC has given them another 11 months to bring their on-screen Web site displays during children's programming in compliance with new rules on children's ad limits.

The FCC had initially set a Feb. 1, 2005, deadline for Web site displays to be acceptable under the new ad limits, but various industry groups asked it to reconsider that deadline.

The new requirements, which will kick in Jan. 1, 2006, are that

the site offer a substantial amount of program-related, noncommercial content; that it is not primarily a commercial site, either e-commerce or advertising; that the home page clearly distinguishes between noncommercial and commercial sections; and that the initial page the web site link leads to does not contain links labeled "Store," and is not used for e-commerce or advertising.