FCC Extends License Renewal Comment Period for KTLA, Los Angeles

The FCC has given friends and foes of the license renewal of Tribunes KTLA Los Angeles a few more days to weigh in on the issue.



Saying that "a full and complete record should be assembled with respect to the KTLA-TV license renewal application," the commission Wednesday said that it has opened a 30-day window for comments or petitions to deny the renewal.



California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has already asked the FCC not to grant a waiver of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule to Tribune to continue to own both the L.A. Times and KLTA in the market .



It won't be the first extension of time involving the license renewal. The deadline for filing the license renewal was Aug. 1, but due to a glitch in the FCC's electronic filing system, the renewal was not actually filed until Aug. 11.

