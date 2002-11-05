FCC extends deadlines on ownership rules
Citing numerous requests and the importance of the issue, the Federal Communications Commission's Media
Bureau has moved the comment deadlines back by one month in its biennial review of
media-ownership rules.
The Dec. 2 comment deadline has been moved to Jan. 2, and the Jan. 2 reply-comment deadline to Feb. 2.
Six separate petitions had been filed to move the dates.
The most recent request -- by the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance last
week -- had been for two-month extensions for each deadline (to Feb. 2 and March
2, respectively).
The commission also released additional information on methodology and source
information for its one-dozen media-ownership studies conducted as part of the
review.
