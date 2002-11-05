FCC extends deadlines on ownership rules

Citing numerous requests and the importance of the issue, the Federal Communications Commission's Media

Bureau has moved the comment deadlines back by one month in its biennial review of

media-ownership rules.

The Dec. 2 comment deadline has been moved to Jan. 2, and the Jan. 2 reply-comment deadline to Feb. 2.

Six separate petitions had been filed to move the dates.

The most recent request -- by the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance last

week -- had been for two-month extensions for each deadline (to Feb. 2 and March

2, respectively).

The commission also released additional information on methodology and source

information for its one-dozen media-ownership studies conducted as part of the

review.