FCC Extends Deadline For Newspaper/Broadcast Cross-Ownership Fillings

The FCC has extended the deadline for Cox, Bonneville and a handful of others to file waiver requests of amendments to requests related to the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule.

The extension is from Aug. 10 to Oct. 9.

The FCC has various challenges to the rule pending both before the commission and the court.

The companies had asked for an extension until 90 days after resolution of the judicial challenges to the FCC's December 2007 modification of the cross-ownership rule, but the FCC has not ruled on that request.

The extension granted Friday is to give the FCC more time to consider that request.