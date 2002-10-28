FCC expected to OK new EEO rules
New minority- and gender-recruiting rules for broadcasters and cable systems
are expected to be approved at the Federal Communications Commission's Nov. 7
meeting.
Two previous versions of the rules were struck down by federal judges.
The commission is likely to require stations and cable systems to provide job
notices to any organization that requests them and to post openings on state trade
association Web sites.
Outreach efforts such as job fairs, scholarships and training programs would
also fulfill requirements for broad outreach efforts.
