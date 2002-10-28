FCC expected to OK new EEO rules

New minority- and gender-recruiting rules for broadcasters and cable systems

are expected to be approved at the Federal Communications Commission's Nov. 7

meeting.

Two previous versions of the rules were struck down by federal judges.

The commission is likely to require stations and cable systems to provide job

notices to any organization that requests them and to post openings on state trade

association Web sites.

Outreach efforts such as job fairs, scholarships and training programs would

also fulfill requirements for broad outreach efforts.