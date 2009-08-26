FCC Expands Agenda for Aug. 27 Meeting

The FCC has expanded the agenda for its public meeting Aug. 27.

In addition to a much-talked-about inquiry into the wireless marketplace, a wireless competition data collection item, and communications service truth in billing, the FCC has added reports on the status of the national broadband plan, for which the FCC has been holding a series of workshops, and FCC reform plans.

It will also hand out its Excellence in Engineering, Excellence in Economics Analysis and Employee of the Year awards.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has pledged to reform FCC processes to make them as transparent, open and collegial as possible.