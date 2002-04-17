FCC EEO proposal gets broad backing

A total of 45 organizations -- including civil-rights groups, minority

journalists, the National Bar Association and the National Council of Churches

-- have endorsed 'most' of the Federal Communications Commission's proposal for

reinstating minority- and gender-recruiting rules for broadcasters and cable

systems.

In comments filed with the FCC this week, they did, however, call on the

commission to tighten the prospective obligations to require that top management

be responsible for implementing equal-employment-opportunity rules, require

certification that companies will not rely on word-of-mouth to fill job

vacancies and allow independent, nonprofit Web sites to be among the ways

companies can fulfill their outreach requirements.

The FCC is in the midst of its third attempt to draft recruiting rules that

will withstand court scrutiny.

The current plan would require stations and cable systems to provide job

notices for all vacancies to any organization that requests them. Plus, most

would be required to choose among a list of recruitment initiatives, such as job

fairs, internships and other community outreach.

The agency may also require companies to collect data on the ethnicity and

gender of applicants.

The FCC's original rules were struck down in 1998, and a revision was tossed

out in January 2001.

In the last court review, the judges found that the commission's plan to

review a company's applicant pool and order recruiting changes if it didn't like

the demographic mix created enough pressure on employers to constitute a de

facto illegal quota.

To avoid that snag, the FCC is proposing to only use the data to monitor

trends and report to Congress on industry progress.