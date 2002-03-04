FCC: DTV settlements by May 30
Digital-TV applicants included in 22 groups of competing license requests
must work out settlements by May 30 or have their applications dismissed, the
Federal Communications Commission said Friday.
Generally, the applications predicted signal patterns that would interfere
with each other and must be resolved via engineering
agreements.
