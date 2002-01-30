FCC DTV-delay forms available

The window for using the Federal Communications Commission's streamlined

process for approving delays of digital-TV service opens Thursday, but the

commission won't start accepting the new forms, available via the agency's Web

site, until Feb. 17.

All requests must be submitted by March 4.

The commission announced Wednesday that the forms are now

available via the 'forms' link on its home page at www.fcc.gov or via the consolidated database

system located on the Mass Media Bureau's site at www.fcc.gov/mmb.