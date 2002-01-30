Trending

FCC DTV-delay forms available

The window for using the Federal Communications Commission's streamlined
process for approving delays of digital-TV service opens Thursday, but the
commission won't start accepting the new forms, available via the agency's Web
site, until Feb. 17.

All requests must be submitted by March 4.

The commission announced Wednesday that the forms are now
available via the 'forms' link on its home page at www.fcc.gov or via the consolidated database
system located on the Mass Media Bureau's site at www.fcc.gov/mmb.