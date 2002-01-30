FCC DTV-delay forms available
The window for using the Federal Communications Commission's streamlined
process for approving delays of digital-TV service opens Thursday, but the
commission won't start accepting the new forms, available via the agency's Web
site, until Feb. 17.
All requests must be submitted by March 4.
The commission announced Wednesday that the forms are now
available via the 'forms' link on its home page at www.fcc.gov or via the consolidated database
system located on the Mass Media Bureau's site at www.fcc.gov/mmb.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.