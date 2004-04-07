FCC, DOJ Join Cable Bid to Stall Open-Access Ruling

The Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department have joined with the cable industry to ask federal appeals judges to delay an order that would make cable systems open their high-speed networks to rival Internet providers.

Last week, the court refused to overturn its October ruling requiring carriage of rival services. The FCC argues it has discretion to decide whether operators must open up.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association along with operators Cox, Charter, and Time Warner say they will seek Supreme Court review.

The FCC and the Justice Department are mulling whether to make their own appeal by a June 29 deadline.