FCC Diversity Site Lacks 'Private' Initiatives

The Federal Communications Commission has launched a Web directory to help the industries it regulates ramp up diversity employment efforts.

The new site, http://www.fcc.gov/DiversityFAC/lessons.html, will feature information on diversity efforts by government, trade associations, and individual companies.

At launch, the site contained links to efforts by the FCC itself under "government agencies"; NAB, American Women in Radio & Television, the Emma Bowen Foundation, the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, Women in Cable & Telecommunications, and the National Association for Multiethnicity in Communications under "trade associations." The big, multicolored, heading reserved for "Private Sector" intitiatives was glaringly blank.

That seemed a tad unfair, since NAB, Emma Bowen and others are collective private initiatives.

The FCC's Federal Advisory Committee on Diversity for Communications in the Digital Age, which launched the site, will have plenty of time to clarify the ommission, however. Outgoing FCC Chairman Michael Powell said Wednesday that the committee's charter had been renewed through March 8, 2007.