FCC Diversity Committee Named
The Federal Communications Commission has named the members of its new
diversity committee, an element of chairman Michael Powell’s effort to address
the diversity concerns of critics of his new media-ownership rules.
The committee holds its first meeting Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C.
The members are: Decker Anstrom, Landmark Communications Inc.; Andrew Barrett, The Barrett Group
(former FCC commissioner); Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks Inc.; Benita Fitzgerald Mosley,
Women in Cable & Telecommunications; Joan Gerberding, Nassau Radio; Steve
Hilliard, Council Tree Communications LLC; Priscilla Hill-Ardoin, SBC Communications Inc.; David Honig,
Minority Media and Telecommunications Council; Jamie Howard, BigBand Networks Inc.;
Julia Johnson, NetCommunications; Ginger Lew, Telecommunications Development
Fund; Vonya McCann, Sprint Corp.; Francisco R. Montero,, Fletcher, Heald &
Hildreth PLC; Terdema Ussery, HDNet; Alex Wallau, ABC TV; Jenny Alonzo, National
Association for Multiethnicity in Communications; Riley Temple, Halprin, Temple
Goodman & Sugrue; Henry Rivera, Vinson & Elkins LLP (former FCC commissioner); and Roscoe
Young II, KMC Telecom Inc.
