FCC Diversity Committee Named

The Federal Communications Commission has named the members of its new

diversity committee, an element of chairman Michael Powell’s effort to address

the diversity concerns of critics of his new media-ownership rules.

The committee holds its first meeting Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C.

The members are: Decker Anstrom, Landmark Communications Inc.; Andrew Barrett, The Barrett Group

(former FCC commissioner); Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks Inc.; Benita Fitzgerald Mosley,

Women in Cable & Telecommunications; Joan Gerberding, Nassau Radio; Steve

Hilliard, Council Tree Communications LLC; Priscilla Hill-Ardoin, SBC Communications Inc.; David Honig,

Minority Media and Telecommunications Council; Jamie Howard, BigBand Networks Inc.;

Julia Johnson, NetCommunications; Ginger Lew, Telecommunications Development

Fund; Vonya McCann, Sprint Corp.; Francisco R. Montero,, Fletcher, Heald &

Hildreth PLC; Terdema Ussery, HDNet; Alex Wallau, ABC TV; Jenny Alonzo, National

Association for Multiethnicity in Communications; Riley Temple, Halprin, Temple

Goodman & Sugrue; Henry Rivera, Vinson & Elkins LLP (former FCC commissioner); and Roscoe

Young II, KMC Telecom Inc.