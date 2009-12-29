FCC Deregulates Rates For Cablevision NY Systems
Cablevision
systems in Long
Island, Huntington and Westchester, N.Y., are now exempt from rate
regulation.
That was
the FCC's conclusion in granting Cablevision's effective competition petition
for systems serving those communities. Cablevision cited the launch of Verizon
video service there.
Cable
operators are subject to rate regulations unless they can affirmatively rebut
the presumption that there is not sufficient cable competition--DBS competition
does not count--to warrant deregulation.
The FCC
Tuesday said that Cablevision had demonstrated that Verizon had launched a
comparable service--at least 12 channels of video--in the relevant areas, and
intended to build out in a reasonable about of time without obvious obstacles.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.