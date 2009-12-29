FCC Deregulates Rates For Cablevision NY Systems

Cablevision

systems in Long

Island, Huntington and Westchester, N.Y., are now exempt from rate

regulation.

That was

the FCC's conclusion in granting Cablevision's effective competition petition

for systems serving those communities. Cablevision cited the launch of Verizon

video service there.

Cable

operators are subject to rate regulations unless they can affirmatively rebut

the presumption that there is not sufficient cable competition--DBS competition

does not count--to warrant deregulation.

The FCC

Tuesday said that Cablevision had demonstrated that Verizon had launched a

comparable service--at least 12 channels of video--in the relevant areas, and

intended to build out in a reasonable about of time without obvious obstacles.