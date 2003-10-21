FCC Denies New Delay for Backhaul Reassignment

The day coordination procedures for relinquishing some of broadcasters’ backhaul spectrum to new users were set to take effect, the Federal Communications Commission Oct. 16 denied their request for one more delay.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers argued that a database of receiver sites continues to be plagued by inaccuracies, making it impossible to predict whether new users will create interference.

FCC staff acknowledged that much data remain flawed but insisted that inaccuracies can be fixed on a case-by-case basis as coordination efforts progress. Broadcasters already received one six-month delay from the original April effective date.