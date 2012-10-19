FCC Denies KSQA Must-Carry Complaint Against Cox

The FCC has clarified that a must-carry TV station can

demand that a cable operator carry it on its previous analog frequency, but not

on its new digital channel.

That is because the FCC, to ensure that broadcasters could

maintain continuity of channels in the digital age, decided that a broadcaster

would no longer be identified by its radio frequency, which was changing with

digital repacking, but instead by its program and system information protocol,

or PSIP, which generally corresponds to its previous analog channel.

In dismissing a must-carry complaint by KSQA Topeka against

Cox, the FCC said on Friday that the TV station could not demand carriage on Ch.

12, its current DTV channel, but only on 22, its previous analog designation.

"The primary issue before us is whether KSQA has a

right to demand carriage on Channel 12 of Cox's cable system when its

over-the-air broadcast channel is 12, yet its PSIP number is 22," said the

FCC. Cox was carrying another station on ch.12 in September 2011 when KSQA

invoked its must-carry option, and didn't want to evict that station, CBS affiliate

WIBW, from the channel.

After some back and forth without resolution, KSQA filed the

complaint saying it was entitled to either 22 or 12. The FCC's Media Bureau

Friday said no dice.

"Under...our rules, KSQA's channel positioning choice

may attach only to its Major Channel Number as carried in its PSIP, namely

Channel 22, and KSQA is incorrect that it would also have a right to carriage

on Channel 12. Therefore its demand that it be carried on Channel 12 must be

denied."

KSQA has also filed a request for the FCC to waive the

channel 22 designation and substitute Ch. 12. The Media Bureau suggested it was

ready to deal with that request and have the issue resolved.

"Although we must dismiss KSQA's Complaint to be carried

on Channel 12," the bureau said, "we do so without prejudice to KSQA

renewing its carriage demand and, if necessary, filing a renewed carriage

complaint after its petition to change or delete its Major Channel Number 22 is

resolved. We are hopeful that a renewed complaint will not be necessary because

Cox will comply with its carriage obligations in full after this ambiguity in

KSQA's digital Major Channel Number is resolved."