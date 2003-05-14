FCC Dems: Delay June 2 vote

Democratic Federal Communications Commission members Jonathan Adelstein and Michael Copps Tuesday

asked chairman Michael Powell for a one-month delay of the June 2 vote on sweeping

changes to broadcast-ownership rules, while Republicans Kathleen Abernathy and

Kevin Martin responded that the vote should proceed as planned.

The Democrats' request came one day after Powell unveiled his proposed changes

to fellow commissioners.

The Democrats said the extra time is needed to study the proposals, which

combine six rulemakings into one.

"This massive overhaul of rules is unprecedented in the history of American

broadcasting," Adelstein told reporters.

He and Copps said they would continue to push Powell to make the

proposal public prior to the vote.

Powell said he would consult with colleagues and think "long and hard" about

the request for delay, but he has shown no inclination to unveil his plan.

Traditionally, the FCC tries to keep drafts of rule changes confidential

until a final version is voted on.

Some Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee favor making

the changes public beforehand, and some of the details are leaking anyway.

Besides raising the household-reach cap for TV broadcasters to 45 percent,

the plan also would allow TV/newspaper combinations in many markets and allow TV

duopolies in smaller markets.

Ownership of three TV stations -- triopolies -- will be permitted in some larger

markets, some predicted.