FCC delays spectrum decision

The spectrum wars may be getting too hot for the Federal Communications

Commisssion.

The commission was expected to decide last week whether to delay the June 19

auction of frequencies used for TV channels 52 through 69, but it chose to bide its

time while Congress tried to broker a compromise and industry players threatened

lawsuits.

The latest deal, sources said, comes from Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), who is

floating a compromise to auction channels 52 through 59 in rural areas now and

urban markets later.

Bidding for channels 60 through 69 would be postponed entirely.

That didn't sit well with Bud Paxson, who owns 19 stations on the

60-through-69 band. "Any attempt to do that would be challenged in court and

create another NextWave-like cloud," he told Broadcasting & Cable,

referring to the bankrupt company that had spectrum seized by the FCC only to

get it back in court.