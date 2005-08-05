FCC Delays Meeting Again

The FCC, which delayed its meeting from Thursday to Friday, has delayed it again--from 9:30 a.m. to 11.

No official word on the moves, but FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is believed to be working on getting a third vote from FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein to introduce a proposal to give telcos the same control over Internet access to its digital subscriber lines (DSL) that the FCC gave cable or modem service, and the Supreme Court subsequently upheld in the Brand X case.

In a speech to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners July 26, Martin said the Supreme court's decision that cable modem service is a "less regulated informatoin service" gave the commission a "clear roadmap" to take telcos on that same path.

Martin said he had circulated the proposal among the other commissioners and wanted to adopt it "as soon as possible," though it is unclear whether as soon as possible was going to be Friday.

The FCC issued a schedule change memo saying the commissioner "will consider the Agenda items listed on the Commission's Notice of July 28," which did not include the DLS proposal, though it could still conceivably add it to the agenda before the 11 a.m. meeting.

