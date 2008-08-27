FCC Delays Decision To Review MASN/Time Warner Complaint

The FCC has given itself another 60 days to decide on Time Warner's petition to review the cable company's loss to regional sports network Mid-Atlantic Sports Network in arbitration over a carriage complaint.

In granting Time Warner's and Comcast's bid to divvy up Adelphia Communications’ cable systems back in 2005, the FCC required that they submit to arbitration if negotiations with an unaffiliated regional sports network (RSN), like MASN, reached an impasse.

The complaint had been filed July 2. The FCC has 60 days to respond, but can give it an extra 60 days and chose to do so in this case given "the substantial record compiled in the course of the year-long arbitration process."

MASN has also filed a carriage complaint against Comcast.