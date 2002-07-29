FCC delays bidding for another 700-MHz block

As expected, the Federal Communications Commission has delayed the scheduled

Jan. 14 auction of spectrum now used for TV channels 60 through 69.

A new date will be announced in a future public notice, the FCC said.

The delay is the seventh postponement of plans to sell the block of spectrum,

and it follows a decision six weeks ago to delay bidding for another block of

spectrum used for channels 52 through 59.

Both channel groups are located on the 700-megahertz spectrum range and are

slated to be used for new mobile Internet, wireless-communications or

digital-video services.

A small portion of the 52-through-59 block, known as the C and D blocks,

will go on sale Aug. 27.

Prodded by the wireless industry, the FCC has repeatedly delayed the channels

60 through 69 sale. In June, Congress finally removed a statutory deadline

requiring the auction of 700-MHz spectrum by the end of this year.