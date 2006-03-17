FCC Creates Public Safety/Preparedness Bureau

The FCC is creating a new bureau, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, to deal with disaster management, emergency preparedness.

The commission got high marks for its post-Katrina efforts to help restore communications to the Gulf Coast region, but the commission decided it was important to "consolidate its public safety, national security, and disaster management policy making, planning, and outreach activities into a single Bureau," as FCC Chairman Kevin Martin Put it in announcing the new structure.

The FCC will separate the licensing of public safety spectrum from that of other wireless services move it to the newly created bureau.

The new bureau will be divided into three divisions, Policy, Public Communications Outreach & Operations, and Communications Systems Analysis.

The FCC must notify Congress--its boss--of the change before it becomes effective.