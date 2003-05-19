FCC creates panel to foster media diversity
The Federal Communications Commission has created a new advisory committee to
brainstorm ways to help minorities and women in the communications sector.
"The communications sector needs to tap the strength and vibrancy that flows
from the diversity of the American people," agency chairman Michael Powell
said Monday.
The committee is being formed as Powell and the FCC near a controversial vote
on media-ownership deregulation, which some said will diminish ownership and
employment opportunities for minorities and women.
The committee will include "high-level players" in the communications,
financial and technology communities.
The goal is to develop recommendations, including proposed regulations and
education initiatives designed to increase ownership diversity employment
opportunities.
The committee will also develop a description of best practices within the
communications sector for promoting diversity of participation.
Jane E. Mago, chief of the FCC's Office of Strategic Planning and Policy
Analysis, will organize the committee for Powell.
