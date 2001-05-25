FCC commissioners win Senate OK

The FCC has a full house again, with the Senate on Friday afternoon approving the nominations of Republicans Kathleen Abernathy and Kevin Martin and Democrat Michael Copps.

FCC Chairman Michael Powell also got the nod for a second five-year term. The Senate also approved Timothy Muris to be chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and Bruce Mehlman to be assistant secretary of Commerce for technology policy. Commissioner Susan Ness plans to step down by June 1, while Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth is ready to set up shop at the American Enterprise Institute.

Commissioner Gloria Tristani plans to leave the FCC at the end of year in order to run for Senate against incumbent Pete Domenci (R-N.M.). - Paige Albiniak