FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell Names Permanent Staff:

John Hunter has been named chief of staff and senior legal adviser. He comes from the House Government Reform Committee, where he had been counsel under Chairman Tom Davis (R-Va.).

On wireless and international issues, Angela Giancarlo will be legal adviser. She had been acting legal adviser for those issues and, before that, associate chief of spectrum policy, public safety and critical infrastructure division, for the Wireless bureau.

Cristina Chou Pauzé, acting legal advisor on media issues, becomes legal advisor. Before being named acting legal advisor in June, she had been associate chief in the media bureau.

Brigid Nealon Calamis, confidential assistant, has been named deputy chief of staff.

Rafael Fernandez, member of the transition team for the new commission, will serve as staff assistant.

McDowell was sworn in June 1.