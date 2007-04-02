FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell To Approve Violence Report

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell says he will vote to approve the FCC's upcoming report to Congress on TV violence but has not done so yet because he is still vetting it to make sure it is "thorough and constitutional."

"I'm not going to vote against it," he says.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin and Commissioners Deborah Taylor Tate and Michael Copps have already voted to approve the report, which left McDowell and Jonathan Adelstein remaining to sign off.

The report is expected to tell Congress that studies show media violence can harm kids, that there is a constitutional way for Congress to rewrite the definition of indecency to include violence, and parents should have more control of their channel choices. Congress asked for the report in 2004 during the post-Janet Jackson push for a larger government role in broadcast-content regulation.—John Eggerton