FCC Closing Day After Christmas
The Federal Communications Commission will be closed Friday, Dec. 26, as well as Christmas Day, the agency announced Wednesday.
All filings that would otherwise be due Dec. 26 will be accepted as on time through Monday, Dec. 29.
