FCC Close to Releasing DTV-Conversion Policies

The Federal Communications Commission is looking to release this week what will essentially be TV stations’ digital rules for the road, the long-awaited "Third Periodic Review of the Commission’s Rules and Policies Affecting the Conversion to Digital Television."

Many broadcasters are awaiting the report so that they can have a final blueprint of the technical procedures -- tower-siting, power and coverage issues among them -- and complete the transition to digital TV by the congressionally mandated Feb. 17, 2009, date for the switch to digital.

Broadcasters have been looking for the report for some time, and the FCC signaled at its public meeting Tuesday that it was working on getting it out by the end of the week.