FCC Clears Agenda for Oct. 15 Meeting

As expected, at press time the FCC had wiped its agenda clean for the Oct. 15 public meeting in Nashville, which will now consist of getting together at a childhood obesity panel at Vanderbilt University.

The commission had been scheduled to vote on seven items, including granting must-carry status to Class A low-power stations. But the Class A item was pulled late Tuesday, as was another item on public safety communications.

The other five already have been approved on circulation (a vote not at the public meeting) by the five commissioners.