FCC Cites More Stores For Labeling Violations

The list of retailers the FCC has citing for violating the TV set labeling rules is growing, and it now includes: Amazon.com, Sears, J&R Electroncs and Frys Electronics.





Here is what consumers should start seeing near analog-only sets: "This television receiver has only an analog broadcast tuner and will require a converter box after February 17, 2009 to receive over-the-air broadcasts with an antenna because of the nation's transition to digital broadcasting. Analog-only TVs should continue to work as before with cable and satellite TV services, gaming consoles, VCRs, DVD players, and similar products. For more information, call the Federal Communications Commission at 1-888-225-5322 (TTY: 1-888-835-5322) or visit the Commission's digital television website at: www.dtv.gov.”

As of May 25, stores--both online and stores made of brick and mortar--had to put a warning "in close proximity" to analog-only sets telling customers that the sets would need a converter box to receive over-the-air TV signals after the DTV transition in February 2009.

In addition to sending enforcement bureau enforcers surfing the Internet--which yielded citations against Compusa, Radioshack, Best Buy, Circuit City, and K-Mart -- the commission has been doing in-store inspections and a source says to look for hundreds of citations against these and other stores.

After the warnings, the FCC says it will fine them up tp $11,000 a day, capped at $97,000 per violation.