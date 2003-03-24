FCC: Check out future spectrum neighbors

The Federal Communications Commission has released a due-diligence

announcement for bidders interested in spectrum now occupied by TV channels 54,

55 and 59 in the C and D blocks of the lower 700-megahertz band of spectrum.

The band is being cleared to make room for new services, with an auction scheduled for May 28.

The notice provides a laundry list of caveats -- the commission calls them "encumbrances" -- that the buyers need to beware of, and check for, before bidding.

It advises would-be bidders to check the FCC's license

database for information on, among other things, who is currently on channels

53, 56, 58 and 60, since the bidders must provide protection from

adjacent-channel interference.