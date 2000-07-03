FCC Chairman William Kennard last week said he has asked the agencys inspector general to investigate how documents detailing the commissions plan to impose conditions on the ATT/MediaOne merger were leaked to lobbyists and the Wall Street Jou
FCC Chairman William Kennard last week said he has asked the agency's inspector general to investigate how documents detailing the commission's plan to impose conditions on the ATT/MediaOne merger were leaked to lobbyists and the Wall Street Journal before the decision was officially released "That just shouldn't happen," he told reporters. "That was sensitive market information, and [the leak] violates our rules."
