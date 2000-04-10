FCC Chairman William Kennard last week asked House leaders to delay a floor vote on legislation that would greatly restrict the number of low-power FM stations that the agency could let on the air. Kennard said the bill, passed two weeks ago by the House Commerce Committee, is premised on "false allegations" that the service would create interference to existing full-power stations. Kennard also criticized National Public Radio's decision to support the House bill. "I am surprised," he said, "that an organization which has done so much to promote opportunities for Americans to be heard on the airwaves would join with the special interests in curbing this new service."