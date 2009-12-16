FCC Chairman Urges Industry To Volunteer Low-Cost Broadband
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Wednesday called on ISPs to
come up with a low-cost basic broadband offering to help drive adoption by
low-income households.
At the FCC's broadband update Wednesday, the chairman
praised a new bill that would create a pilot program for low-cost broadband
access, but said it would be a "great" next step forward if the
industry would come up with that low-cost service, calling it one of the ways
that private industry "can step up to the plate on adoption."
He also praised the cable industry's Adoption-Plus
public-private partnership, which is a two-year proposal to provide such
low-cost service to households with middle school kids.
Genachowski urged others to follow cable's lead.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.