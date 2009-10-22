FCC Chairman Names ‘Survivor' Winner to Government Post
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has gone the somewhat nontraditional route in naming the new deputy chief of the consumer and governmental affairs bureau.
It is Yul Kwon, a name familiar for more than his degree in Symbolic Systems from Stanford and a law degree from Yale, where he served on the editorial board of the Yale Law Journal.
Kwon's resume includes stints at Google and McKinsey & Co., as well as a special correspondent on CNN and for the Discovery Channel. That came after Kwon won CBS reality show, Survivor, the first Asian-American to do so the FCC points out.
