FCC Chairman Kevin Martin Ups Bohigian
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has named Catherine Bohigian acting chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis.
She had been senior legal advisor, having joined the commission in 2001 as legal advisor on media issues.
Martin has also named a new media legal adviser, Heather Dixon, who has been an attorney adviser in the Media Bureau.
