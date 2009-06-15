FCC Call Center Volume Continues Dropping

The FCC's call center volume continues to drop as viewers settle in to the DTV transition.



According to an FCC spokeswoman, the DTV helpline took just under 63,000 calls on Sunday. That was after recording a one-day record of 317,000-plus on Friday, June 12, as stations were pulling the plug on analog.



Saturday saw a drop-off to just north of 145,000 calls.



The FCC really picked up the pace Sunday, with operators answering the phones within a minute according to several spot-checks.



As of 10 a.m. Monday, the commission had received only about 10,000 calls for the day, though it tends to pick up later after folks come home from work.