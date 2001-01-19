FCC: cable ops must deliver digitals

The FCC ruled on Friday that cable operators must grant carriage to digital-only TV station WHDT-DT in Stuart, Fla., and to other stations like it.

According to the order, WHDT can choose to be carried in converted analog or digital but not both. "The FCC determined that the licensing and impending operation of WHDT advances the digital transition and that guaranteeing cable carriage to digital-only stations will encourage other broadcasters to commence digital television in a more rapid manner," the commission said in a statement.

Station owner Guenter Marksteiner told the FCC in a petition filed last April that if it granted the station cable carriage, he would provide local cable operators with the necessary equipment to carry WHDT's converted analog signal.

- Paige Albiniak