FCC cable-modem ruling goes to court

Public advocacy groups and Internet-service provider EarthLink Inc. Monday asked the federal appeals

court in Washington, D.C., to strike down a Federal Communications Commission policy

allowing cable franchises to keep competing ISPs off their

broadband networks. Verizon Communications also asked the court to review the decision because

it wants the same favorable treatment as cable operators for its high-speed

digital subscriber lines. Unlike cable systems, regional phone monopolies face

an access mandate for DSL.

On March 14, the FCC declared that cable-modem service is an "information

service," which places nearly all oversight of the business in the hands of the

FCC and very little with local regulators. The decision does give the commission

authority to impose access obligations later if it sees fit, but the panel

decided to continue its hands-off policy.