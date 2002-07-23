FCC: Broadband use on the rise
Although the economy remains in a downturn and demand for broadband services
is reportedly low, more than 4 million homes and businesses started
subscribing to some form of high-speed Internet access in the second half of
2001, according to a Federal Communications Commission report released Tuesday.
High-speed lines connecting homes and businesses to the Internet increased to
12.8 million from 9.6 million from July 1, 2001, through Dec. 31, 2001, a 33
percent increase.
During the previous six months, line usage increased to 9.6 million from 7.1
millions homes, a 36 percent increase.
Use of high-speed asymmetrical digital subscriber lines increased to nearly 4
millions lines from 2.7 million, while use of high-speed connections over
cable systems increased to 7.1 million from 5.2 million.
All of the nation's 50 states -- plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and
the Virgin Islands -- had high-speed Internet providers.
Qualifying service providers filed the information used by the FCC March
1, 2002, containing figures from July 1, 2001, through Dec. 31,
2001.
