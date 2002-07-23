FCC: Broadband use on the rise

Although the economy remains in a downturn and demand for broadband services

is reportedly low, more than 4 million homes and businesses started

subscribing to some form of high-speed Internet access in the second half of

2001, according to a Federal Communications Commission report released Tuesday.

High-speed lines connecting homes and businesses to the Internet increased to

12.8 million from 9.6 million from July 1, 2001, through Dec. 31, 2001, a 33

percent increase.

During the previous six months, line usage increased to 9.6 million from 7.1

millions homes, a 36 percent increase.

Use of high-speed asymmetrical digital subscriber lines increased to nearly 4

millions lines from 2.7 million, while use of high-speed connections over

cable systems increased to 7.1 million from 5.2 million.

All of the nation's 50 states -- plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and

the Virgin Islands -- had high-speed Internet providers.

Qualifying service providers filed the information used by the FCC March

1, 2002, containing figures from July 1, 2001, through Dec. 31,

2001.