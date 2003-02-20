FCC: Bells don't have to share lines

Federal Communications Commission Republicans Thursday voted to deregulate

telephone-delivered high-speed Internet services despite a bitter dispute over

competition rules for traditional local voice services.

Over dissents of the two Democratic members, the three GOP commissioners

eliminated current rules requiring regional Bell companies such as Verizon

Communications, BellSouth Corp. and SBC Communications Inc. to lease high-speed

new digital subscriber lines at wholesale rates to competing Internet

carriers.

The new rules make only existing lines -- primarily old copper wires --

subject to the unbundling requirement. New fiber lines and copper/fiber hybrids

will be exempt from the rules.

Unbundling agreements currently in place, however, will not be disrupted by

the changes.

DSL competitors complained that the Bells will get a stranglehold on

telephone-delivered Internet service if they aren't guaranteed access to

residential subscribers at regulated prices.

Broadband technology is believed to be a potentially important new way for

delivering video programming, including movies, short programs and interactive

games.

Although the decision does not impact cable services directly, it likely

foreshadows cable broadband decisions that the FCC is expected to issue in the

next few months.

The agency is completing a review of temporary cable Internet rules, and

Thursday's ruling indicated that cable-modem services will not face

telephone-style unbundling rules, either.