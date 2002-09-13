FCC begins ownership reg review

The Federal Communications Commission's long-awaited rewrite of its entire

stable of broadcast-ownership rules got under way Thursday.

Despite chairman Michael Powell's pledge to preserve the diversity of media

voices, public advocates, industry employees and one FCC commissioner warned

that the agency risks a new round of deregulation that would increase monopoly

and greatly diminish the expression of multiple viewpoints necessary in a free

society.

"At stake are old and honored values of localism, diversity, competition and

the multiplicity of voices and choices that undergirds our American democracy,"

Democratic commissioner Michael Copps said.

Under review are rules limiting national broadcast ownership, cross-ownership

of local radio and TV stations, TV duopolies and dual TV-network ownership.

Consolidated into that rulemaking will be previously launched proceedings on

local broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership and local radio concentration.

Of those, the long-standing walls blocking cable systems and newspapers from

owning broadcast properties in their markets are almost certain to fall, as are

the national caps on broadcast-TV household reach and cable-subscriber

share.