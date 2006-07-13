FCC Begins Meeting
After a four-hour delay, the FCC at 1:30 began its meeting to rule on the merger of Adelphia into Time Warner and Comcast.
After voting two items unanimously, about data brokers and medical devices, it then took another break for food before beginning its third and most important item.
