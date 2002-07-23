FCC back on merger clock

The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday restarted the clock that

ticks away the deadline by which the commission has ordered itself to complete

review of the merger between EchoStar Communications Corp. and Hughes

Electronics Corp., parent of DirecTV Inc.

The agency stopped the clock March 6 while it gathered

documents from the parties, but it said the 'applicants have substantially complied

with our request.'

The FCC also found complaints by the National Association of Broadcasters and

the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative -- both of which oppose the

merger -- 'without merit.'

Both organizations raised several objections about the process by which the

FCC was collecting documents from EchoStar and DirecTV.

With the clock restarted, the FCC is due to complete its

review by Nov. 1.