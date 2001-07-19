FCC authorizes mobile satellite services

The FCC has issued licenses to eight mobile satellite service companies for spectrum broadcasters now use to beam coverage of news and sporting events to their studios.

The incoming licensees revealed Tuesday are Boeing, Celsat America, Constellation Communications, Globalstar, ICO Services, Iridium, Mobile Communications Holding, and TMI.

There's one big catch, however. Broadcasters must be compensated for the cost of replacing or retuning electronic newsgathering equipment and negotiations with the satellite companies are going badly. So far no compensation deals have been struck with the new licensees.

- Bill McConnell